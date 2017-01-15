A ‘prayer shield’ and a ‘wall of meat’: Christians and bikers vow to protect Trump at inauguration

Chris Cox of Bikers for Trump promises to form a 'wall of meat' to protect PEOTUS Donald Trump at inauguration (Screen capture)

Two groups who normally have very little in common have vowed to protect President-elect Donald Trump during his inauguration.

ChristianToday.com reported Sunday that “hundreds of prayer warriors” are traveling to Washington, D.C. this week to form a “prayer shield” around the Republican president-elect and keep him from harm.

“Like angels from heaven, hundreds of ‘prayer warriors’ have descended on Washington D.C. to undertake a crucial mission: protect U.S. President-elect Donald Trump by building a ‘prayer shield’ around him ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration,” the website said.

“POTUS Shield” is a coalition of Christian activists headed by Pastor Eric Majette from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“We’re actually a prayer group. We pray for leaders across our nation — a group of pastors come together to pray for our nation and our leaders, particularly the new administration,” Majette said.

Should such celestial interventions fail, however, Fox and Friends said Sunday morning that a group called “Bikers for Trump” are also traveling to the nation’s capital to act as roaming peacekeepers.

The group’s founder Chris Cox told Fox News, “We’re a force to be dealt with, we’re a political phenomenon,” but insisted they’re not a vigilante organization.

“In the event that we are needed, we certainly will form a wall of meat,” said Cox.

“What does that mean, ‘a wall of meat?'” the Fox and Friends hosts asked.

“We’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and toe-to-toe with anyone that is going to break through any police barriers, that’s going to be assaulting women, spitting on them, throwing things at them.”

He went on to say, however, “We are anticipating a peaceful transition of power.”

Watch video about this story, embedded below: