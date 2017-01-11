Actor Alec Baldwin in talks to play Trump outside of Saturday Night Live

Actor Alec Baldwin appears on Saturday Night Life as Donald Trump Oct. 8, 2016 (Screen capture)

Portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live has been good to actor Alec Baldwin who is now in talks to play the soon-to-be president outside the late night comedy show.

In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin stated that he is taking his Trump act on the road.

“I’m gonna do SNL, as much as I can,” Baldwin explained, “And there’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

Baldwin left open who he was in talks with.

Baldwin said his impersonation of Trump has given his career a boost, outside of his new gig hosting the “Match Game” for ABC, and that Trump supplies all of the material.

“We just sit back and we look at Twitter, we read the news and we go, ‘There it is!’ And we probably should be, according to the WGA [Writers Guild of America], be giving Trump some writing credits for what he’s done for us,” he explained. “We’re just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll.”