Angela Rye rips ‘legitimately nuts’ Katrina Pierson: She sold her people out for Trump and got nowhere

Angela Rye joins the Breakfast Club (YouTube)

CNN political analyst Angela Rye joined the morning talk radio show, The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, exchanging a few words about his former spokesperson, Katrina Pierson.

During the segment, Rye was asked, “Are you and Katrina Pierson cool?” to which she immediately responded, “no.” Host Charlamagne Tha God, laughing, continued, “I saw you get at her when she attacked you over your Congressional Black Caucus record.”

Rye matter-of-factly responded, “She’s really, legitimately nuts. And you know what? I can’t wait to see where Trump is gonna put her in the White House — probably nowhere.”

“So, it’s just, you did all of that — you know, you sold your people out.” Rye explained, “You’re gonna go out and be Donald Trump’s attack dog against black people, makin’ up stuff regularly on air, and she’s gonna be the only liar in Trump’s whole orbit that doesn’t get placed anywhere.”

Rye discussed her work at CNN, joining panels with Trump supporters with whom she disputes on air. She explained her role of bringing facts and speaking truth while debating, noting how there were times when she lost her cool.

She said there were times when colleagues would have to approach one another over some of the comments made during panels, for instance, “Can you apologize for saying I lied about this when you know I didn’t?”

Watch the full clip below starting from 22 minutes.