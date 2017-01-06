Quantcast

LIVE COVERAGE: Five dead, nine wounded in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

David Ferguson

06 Jan 2017 at 13:15 ET                   
Police at a taped-off crime scene (Shutterstock.com)
Police at a taped-off crime scene (Shutterstock.com)

Reports are coming in of gunfire at the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida.

Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted from the scene:

Business Insider listed reports from other witnesses.



UPDATE: NBC News reports that at least nine people were shot and one person is dead.

UPDATE: The New York Daily News reported that the incident took place in the baggage claim area of the airport. One person is confirmed dead, nine others injured. The shooter is reportedly in custody.

UPDATE: CNBC is confirming that three people are dead.

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports that Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says the attack was carried out by a lone shooter.

UPDATE: All flights in and out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been canceled or rerouted.


UPDATE: Instagram footage from the scene showed passengers milling around on the tarmac and calling loved ones.

#fortlauderdale

A video posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on

UPDATE: CNN is reporting that five people are dead.

Watch live coverage of this story, embedded below:

WFSB 3 Connecticut

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
