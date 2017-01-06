LIVE COVERAGE: Five dead, nine wounded in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Police at a taped-off crime scene (Shutterstock.com)

Reports are coming in of gunfire at the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida.

Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted from the scene:

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Business Insider listed reports from other witnesses.

Oh my god. They're shooting in the airport — Chelsea (@iGotJanet_Fever) January 6, 2017

Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane. — PuzzlePen (@PuzzlePen) January 6, 2017





UPDATE: NBC News reports that at least nine people were shot and one person is dead.

NBC NEWS: 9 people shot, 1 dead at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; shooter is in custody, law enforcement sources say — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 6, 2017

UPDATE: The New York Daily News reported that the incident took place in the baggage claim area of the airport. One person is confirmed dead, nine others injured. The shooter is reportedly in custody.

UPDATE: CNBC is confirming that three people are dead.

BREAKING: 3 people dead after shooting at Ft Lauderdale Airport, federal officials tell @NBCNews; shooter in custody https://t.co/ADiUgCQQAL — CNBC (@CNBC) January 6, 2017

Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting:

– 9 Shot

– 3 Reportedly Deadhttps://t.co/DBao23HUjlpic.twitter.com/mQmUMbiJ4z — I Love BernieSanders (@ILoveBernie1) January 6, 2017

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports that Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says the attack was carried out by a lone shooter.

BREAKING: Mayor says a lone shooter responsible for attack at Ft. Lauderdale airport. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2017

UPDATE: All flights in and out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been canceled or rerouted.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017



UPDATE: Instagram footage from the scene showed passengers milling around on the tarmac and calling loved ones.

#fortlauderdale A video posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:43am PST

UPDATE: CNN is reporting that five people are dead.

Watch live coverage of this story, embedded below:

