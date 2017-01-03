BBB yanks accreditation from Trump-backing founder of MyPillow for false advertising

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (screen grab)

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) this week revoked the accreditation from MyPillow for false advertising. The company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, recently campaigned for President-elect Donald Trump and promised to give the then-nominee “all my credibility.”

According to BBB, the company’s “buy one, get one free offer” is actually the regular product price, which violates an advertising code of conduct agreed to by MyPillow.

“Among other issues, BBB has attempted to persuade MyPillow to discontinue their ‘buy one get one free’ (BOGO)/other discount offers without success,” BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota CEO Dana Badgerow said, according to KARE. “Continuous BOGO offers, which can then be construed as an item’s regular, everyday price, violate not only BBB’s Code of Advertising – which all BBB Accredited Businesses agree to abide by – but also other state and national organizations’ rules.”

KARE reported that CEO Mike Lindell said he was considering making changes to MyPillow’s pricing structure in 2017.

“We run sales and specials for our customers, so that we can give as many people as possible the chance to have a great night’s sleep,” Lindell insisted. “Naturally, I am terribly disappointed by the BBB’s decision.”

Customers complained to BBB that product packaging from third-party sellers is misleading, showing photos of premium pillows when the contents include a standard pillows. BBB noted that MyPillow’s “full warranty” is also misleading because customers are responsible for shipping fees.

In November, MyPillow agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by California prosecutors for false advertising about the product’s ability to treat health conditions like insomnia, sleep apnea and fibromyalgia.

BuzzFeed reported that customers began boycotting MyPillow in October after Lindell showed up at a presidential debate in Las Vegas to support Trump.

“I’m here to give all my credibility to Mr. Donald Trump,” Lindell told Fox Business at the time. “He’ll be the most amazing president this country has ever had.”