WATCH: 'My Pillow Guy' interrupted on Newsmax for pushing conspiracy theories
Screengrab

"My Pillow" founder Mike Lindell is one of President Donald Trump's biggest backers and is helping fund the GOP efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On Monday, Lindell was interviewed on Newsmax by Seb Gorka and attempted to push conspiracy theories about the election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

But this time it didn't work, because Newsmax is under threat of legal action and issued a sweeping clarification on earlier on Monday.

When Lindell attempted to push conspiracy theories on Monday, he was shut down.