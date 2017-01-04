Quantcast

Bernie Sanders just trolled Trump from the Senate floor — with one of his own tweets

Tom Boggioni

04 Jan 2017 at 16:21 ET                   
C-Span screengrab

Senator Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to launch an attack on Donald Trump by using a blow-up of one of the president-elect’s own tweets.

The Vermont independent called out Trump on his plans for Medicare and Medicaid benefits, pointing out Trump’s promise that there would be no cuts to the social safety net.

The May, 2015 tweet states: “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.”

“Millions of people voted for him on the belief that he would keep his word,” Sanders told the cameras, referring to Trump’s promises during the 2016 campaign.

Watch Sanders’ entire speech below via YouTube:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
