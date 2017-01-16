Quantcast

Betting website gives Trump 4-1 odds of being impeached within six months

Brad Reed

16 Jan 2017 at 16:49 ET                   
HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 15, 2016: President-Elect Donald Trump speaks of his relief to have won the state of Texas on Election night during his speech at the "Thank You Tour" rally at the Giant Center (Shutterstock).

Donald Trump isn’t officially president yet, but some online gamblers are already thinking about his prospective impeachment.

Per the Houston Press, Irish betting website Paddy Power is now putting 4-1 odds on Trump getting impeached within the first six months of his presidency. Additionally, the website thinks it’s even more likely that Trump will not finish his first term, as it gives him just 7-4 odds of completing four years in the White House.

Other popular Trump-related bets on Paddy Power right now include video of his “golden shower” incident leaking onto RedTube (5-1 odds); splitting with wife Melania Trump (15-1 odds); and painting the entire White House gold (500-1 odds).

For what it’s worth, Paddy Power lost a gigantic chunk of money last year after it prematurely paid out money to bettors who picked Hillary Clinton to win the presidency. In total, Trump’s upset victory cost the website $4.5 million, which it said was its “biggest political payout ever.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Photo: Wikipedia)
