Bombshell report claims at least 50 Trump electors are illegitimate — and should not have voted

A bi-partisan legal team has issued a bombshell report challenging the Electoral College vote awarding Donald Trump the presidency, saying over 50 electors were seated illegally.

As reported by Steven Rosenfeld at Alternet, the group issued an executive summary of their “Electoral Vote Objection Packet” to Congressional members who are being asked to halt the certification the 2016 Electoral College results on Friday, January 6.

According to the report, “We have reason to believe that there are at least 50 electoral votes that were not regularly given or not lawfully certified (16 Congressional District violations and 34 Dual Office-Holder violations. The number could be over a hundred. We urge you to prepare written objections for January 6.”

At issue are charges that many of those who voted for Donald Trump were ineligible to serve as presidential electors because they either didn’t live in the congressional district they represented or because they held elective office in states legally barring dual officeholders.

“Specifically, at least 16 electors lived outside the congressional districts they represented in violation of state statutory residency requirements, and at least 34 electors held dual offices, in direct violation of statutes prohibiting dual-office holding,” the summary states, adding that they violated two sections of the U.S. Constitution.

Among the states involved are North Carolina — with seven possible illegal electors — as well as Indiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

One of the electors cited is Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi who has been closely allied with the Trump campaign and has drawn scrutiny for illegal campaign contributions from the Trump Foundation.

