Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

British singer agrees to Trump inauguration — but only if she performs protest song about lynching

David Edwards

02 Jan 2017 at 13:19 ET                   
Rebecca Ferguson arriving for The MOBO awards 2012 (Shutterstock.com)
Rebecca Ferguson arriving for The MOBO awards 2012 (Shutterstock.com)

British singer Rebecca Ferguson said on Monday that she would “graciously accept” an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration if she is allowed to perform “a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial.”

In a message posted to Twitter, Ferguson revealed that the Trump transition team had asked her to perform at the ceremony.

Ferguson explains:

I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing “strange fruit” a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.

According to NPR, the iconic song made famous by Billie Holiday was originally a poem written by Abel Meeropol that was inspired by a photograph of a lynching.

Southern trees bear a strange fruit / Blood on the leaves and blood at the root / Black body swinging in the Southern breeze / Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees,” the lyrics read.

It was not immediately clear if the Trump transition team had accepted Ferguson’s offer.

Watch Billie Holiday’s performance of “Strange Fruit” below.

(h/t: BBC)

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-A-Lago on New Year's Eve (Screenshot, Palm Beach Daily News)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Donald Trump boasts that Turkey attack proves him right on border wall
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+