‘Bullsh*t!’: Whoopi Goldberg slams ex-Fox host over Planned Parenthood defunding hypocrisy

Whoopi Goldberg (Screengrab)

“The View” erupted Friday while discussing Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement that Republicans will seek to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding, with host Whoopi Goldberg taking Jedediah Bila to task over anti-choice hypocrisy.

“Do people still not have their facts straight about who’s going to actually be affected by Planned Parenthood’s removal,” Goldberg asked, explaining, “there is no line item in the federal budget that goes to Planned Parenthood.”

“No tax dollars,” she continued. “Can we just say that again? Because the myth of federal tax dollars for abortions has been discredited, we’ve said it a million times, all those videos you keep seeing have been discredited.”

“The only people who are going to eat it when Planned Parenthood goes away are women who need the services,” Goldberg added.

Conservative co-host Jedediah Bila argued “religious” people take issue with “donating to an organization they feel condones and supports something that they don’t.”

“It’s their money,” Bila said. “So they’re saying look, you want to have an abortion? That’s your right, that’s your body—“

“Apparently it’s not, because If it was my right, you wouldn’t give a crap whether I was having an abortion,” Goldberg shot back.

Bila tried to argue anti-choice advocates “don’t care” if people get abortions and are “not trying to” impose their beliefs on others. Goldberg wasn’t having it.

“Whether you subscribe to people having abortions or not should have nothing to do with what I do or what I need,” Goldberg responded. “If I’m a low-income person and I’ve been raped you don’t have the right to tell me if I should have an abortion.”

Goldberg then compared conservatives not wanting to fund Planned Parenthood with people like her not wanting to build a border wall.

“Look, I don’t want to pay for this new wall that suddenly we are now paying for,” Goldberg reasoned. “My religious background says that I’m supposed to make sure that people are serviced, that’s what my religion says. I’m not there to judge. God judges.”

“I’m paying for stuff I don’t want to pay for, she added. “I don’t want to pay for a wall.”

“The thing about it is Donald Trump doesn’t pay taxes period, so he’s not going to pay for the wall or that,” co-host Joy Behar quipped.

Bila doubled down on her argument that conservatives are right to deny Planned Parenthood federal funding, this time invoking the discredited undercover videos purporting to show the women’s health center profiting off the sale of fetal tissues. A Texas grand jury investigation declined to indict Planned Parenthood, opting instead to indict two anti-abortion activists responsible secretly filming the organization.

“I know you brought up the videos that some people feel have been debunked—“ Bila began.

“Listen, they’re bullsh*t!” Goldberg retorted.

Goldberg and Bila talked over one another until Goldberg laid down her bottom line:

“My thing about America is that people have to pay their fair share for things they don’t like and things they do like. You may not like abortion—don’t have one.”

Watch the explosive segment below, via ABC: