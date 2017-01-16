Chinese state media mocks Trump: ‘We cannot help but laugh’

US President-elect Donald Trump features on a magazine front cover on a Shanghai news stand, on December 14, 2016 (AFP Photo/Johannes EISELE)

An editorial in the state-run news outlet Global Times of China is literally mocking U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

“Trump’s thinking about China is becoming increasingly clear: He wants China to make huge economic and trade concessions to the U.S. To achieve that, he is willing to stir certain calm areas in China-U.S. relations, including treating the Taiwan issues as his trump card,” the editorial outlined, according to CNN’s John Berman. “We were simply angry initially, but now we can’t help but laugh at this U.S. leader-in-waiting. Maybe American voters ‘promoted’ him too quickly, his amateur remarks and over-confident manner are equally shocking.”

The op-ed comes as a response to Trump’s phone call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and comments that the “One China” policy is “negotiable.”