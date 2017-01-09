Customers rally around beloved waitress stiffed by white couple who ‘don’t tip black people’

Kelly Carter (WRC)

Customers are requesting a Virginia waitress who was stiffed by a couple claiming they don’t tip black servers.

Kelly Carter waited on a white couple Saturday during a breakfast shift at Anita’s New Mexico Style Café in Ashburn, but they left a racist note instead of gratuity, reported WJLA-TV.

“Great service don’t tip black people,” read the handwritten note.

Carter said the couple, who appeared to be in their 20s, didn’t behave differently than any other customer and gave no indication they were unhappy with her service, and she said the woman even complimented the food.

“The lady was saying they loved the potpie meal,” Carter said.

Another customer snapped a photo of the note written on the receipt and shared it on social media, where the story has gone viral.

The restaurant’s owner said diners have been coming to Anita’s and asking to sit in Carter’s section so they can tip her generously, and other customers have stopped by to offer hugs and gifts.

“She has a following,” said owner Tommy Tellez, Sr. “Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm — and we’re really happy to have her.”

Carter said she was disappointed by the hateful message, but she was back at work the next day at 6 a.m. for the start of her shift.

“He didn’t hurt me, he only hurt himself — he only makes me stronger,” said Carter, who added that she’d be willing to wait on the couple again. “Just me serving them will let them know they did not get the best of me — and I truly mean that.”