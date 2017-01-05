‘Die ni**er!’: Fort Hood soldier’s car vandalized in racist incident

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Charlot (GoFundMe.com)

An Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas says he feels “unwanted” in his own country after his car was vandalized and spray-painted with racist graffiti.

MySanAntonio.com said on Thursday that on Dec. 23 U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Charlot was preparing to drive home to Houston for the Christmas holiday when he found his car doused in gasoline with all four tires slashed and the phrase “Die ni**er” spray-painted on the side.

The Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has taken possession of the vehicle for the duration of its investigation of the incident.

The Killeen Daily Herald reported that Charlot’s best friend John Martinez started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the damages.

“My best friend is a soldier in the U.S. Army and has worked extremely hard to protect our freedom,” Martinez wrote. “My best friend is one of the kindest and most generous people you will ever meet.”

“Although racism still exists in this country, I never thought I would realize this kind of hatred personally,” Martinez continued. “I can’t imagine the emotions my best friend is experiencing, but my hope is to raise enough money for him to purchase a new vehicle since his insurance will not cover such an incident.”

“It’s disheartening, if you will,” Charlot said. “It’s an older car and was having some issues, so it had been sitting there for a while.”

Charlot’s 2009 Nissan Sentra was parked in a lot at the 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s headquarters. The incident has left him feeling betrayed by the country he has sworn to protect.

“It makes me feel disgruntled, unwanted — that the America I love isn’t the same anymore,” he said.