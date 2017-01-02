‘Don’t destroy the planet you f*cking clownstick’: Internet rips Trump for alarming North Korea tweet

Donald Trump (a katz/Shutterstock)

News that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un announced during a New Year’s Day address that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuke elicited a response from President-elect Donald Trump.

As might be expected, Trump felt compelled on to comment on Twitter, of course.

While U.S. officials are skeptical of Kim’s boasts — that often exhibit the same narcissistic and self-congratulatory tendencies of the president-elect — followers of Trump on Twitter worried that his saber-rattling on social media is both unpresidential and dangerous when aimed at the immature North Korean leader.

Trump’s tweets and responses below:

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Sweetie, this is the perfect example of something you save for your Presidenting meetings, not glib little tweets. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump and Kim Jong-un: two babies but with a single thought. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 2, 2017

What is WRONG with you? Shut up. @realDonaldTrump — Maritxu (@dislexicon) January 3, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Your own previous tweets inadvertently echoed N. Korea's stated policies. Maybe don't do arms control via twitter? pic.twitter.com/rUPkFETvdq — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you have mere days until you're sworn in as President. Do you really want to avoid it so badly that you'll kill us all now? — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump pew pew pew!!! Blow the world up until America is great again! Love this guy. — mikepencehere (@mikepencehere) January 3, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Delete your account. Also. Don't destroy the planet you fucking Clownstick. — HarleyPeyton (@HarleyPeyton) January 2, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump This twitter diplomacy is real classy, you orange moron. — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) January 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump PLEASE STOP TWEETING YOU TERRIFYING FUCK — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) January 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm more scared of you with nuclear weapons — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 2, 2017