Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Don’t destroy the planet you f*cking clownstick’: Internet rips Trump for alarming North Korea tweet

Tom Boggioni

02 Jan 2017 at 20:54 ET                   
Donald Trump (a katz/Shutterstock)
Donald Trump (a katz/Shutterstock)

News that North Korea’s  Kim Jong Un announced during a New Year’s Day address that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuke elicited a response from President-elect Donald Trump.

As might be expected, Trump felt compelled on to comment on Twitter, of course.

While U.S. officials are skeptical of Kim’s boasts — that often exhibit the same narcissistic and self-congratulatory tendencies of the president-elect — followers of Trump on Twitter worried that his saber-rattling on social media is both unpresidential and dangerous when aimed at the immature North Korean leader.

Trump’s tweets and responses below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Dan Rather speaks to 'All In' host Chris Hayes on July 11, 2016. (MSNBC)
Next on Raw Story >
‘A lie, is a lie, is a lie’: Dan Rather shreds WSJ editor for reluctance to call out Trump’s bullsh*t
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+