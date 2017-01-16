Quantcast

Elizabeth Warren defends Lewis at MLK breakfast: ‘Trump hasn’t put his life on the line for anyone’

David Edwards

16 Jan 2017 at 10:54 ET                   
Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at MLK Breakfast in Boston (Gintautas Dumcius/Twitter)
Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters at MLK Breakfast in Boston (Gintautas Dumcius/Twitter)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted President-elect Donald Trump on Monday for attacking civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).

Speaking to reporters at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Boston, Warren argued that Lewis had earned the right to question the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.

“The president-elect stepped over a line when he attacked John Lewis as a man who is all talk and no action,” the Massachusetts Democrat insisted. “John Lewis is man who literally put his life on the line to make this a better country, a fairer country, a country that is more open.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t put his life on the line for anyone except Donald Trump,” Warren said. “John Lewis has earned the right to raise questions about [election] legitimacy. Right now, our intelligence community tells us that Russia directly interfered in the election here in the United States. John Lewis has a question about that and if John Lewis wants not to attend [the inauguration] because of that, that’s certainly his right.”

Watch the video below from Gintautas Dumcius.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
