Ex-Fox News analyst and Trump appointee Monica Crowley committed plagiarism in 2012 book: CNN

An investigation by CNN’s KFiles reveals that ex-Fox News analyst and Donald Trump appointee Monica Crowley plagiarized extensive portions of her 2012 book encouraging conservatives to reclaim America from President Barack Obama.

According to the KFiles’ Andrew Kaczynski, the conservative commentator, columnist and radio host committed over 50 instances of plagiarism, including a complete cut and paste job on Keynesian economics taken from the Investopedia website, and provided no attribution or notes in the book.

In her 2012, “What the (Bleep) Just Happened?: The Happy Warrior’s Guide to the Great American Comeback,” Crowley is accused of copying the work of fellow Fox personalities, substituting a word or a phrase to change the passage slightly.

According Kaczynski, “Sections of her book are repeatedly lifted from articles by National Review author Andrew C. McCarthy, who is a friend of Crowley’s. Lines in her book also match word-for-word the work of other columnists, including National Review’s Rich Lowry, Michelle Malkin, conservative economist Stephen Moore, Karl Rove, and Ramesh Ponnuru of Bloomberg View.”

On Dec. 15, President-elect Trump announced the appointment of Crowley as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.

Asked about Crowley’s status with revelations about the plagiarism, a Trump transition spokesperson issues a terse statement, writing: “Monica’s exceptional insight and thoughtful work on how to turn this country around is exactly why she will be serving in the Administration. HarperCollins—one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world—published her book which has become a national best-seller. Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country.”

You can read the KFile report here with screenshots of examples: