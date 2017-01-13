Ex-Miss Hungary claims married Trump grabbed her hand and invited her to hotel room

Kata Sarka on “Kasza Taxi” (YouTube)

President-elect Donald Trump allegedly invited Hungarian beauty queen Kata Sarka to his hotel room following a Miss Universe beauty pageant in Moscow in 2013, Sarka claimed. Trump has been married to his current wife Melania since 2005.

The former Miss Hungary first made the allegation last May during an episode of “Kasza Taxi,” a show similar to James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

During the segment, Sarka alleged that Trump approached her during the pageant and invited her to his hotel room. He also gave her his business card, she claimed.

“He grabbed my hand like this,” she showed the host. “He was standing in the middle of a group of bodyguards, he grabbed my hand, he pulled me towards himself, and he asked, ‘Who are you?’”

“He asked in English,” she continued. “Then, I was so surprised, I’ll tell you who it was in a moment, I was so surprised that I couldn’t say anything except, ‘Hungary.'”

“He was kind; he gave me his business card with his private phone number and invited me over to his room. I was surprised but, obviously, I did not take it seriously,” Sarka claimed.

According to the Budapest Business Journal, Sarka showed the business card that the now-president-elect allegedly gave her to the tabloid paper Blikk, with which she did an interview in Nov. 2016.

BuzzFeed News reached out to the Trump transition team for comment, but they did not respond. However, the outlet was able to confirm that Trump was in Moscow for the pageant noting also that he owned the managing company from 1996 to 2015.

The president-elect also tweeted in June 2013, “Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend?”

Sarka told Blikk of Trump, “He’s not my type.”