Fearless teen girl knocks gun out of boy’s hand when he points it at her and demands a chicken nugget

A 13-year-old student in a Harlem McDonald’s was asked by a male classmate for one of her chicken nuggets. It didn’t end well.

The teen refused to share her food, so the boy demanding the McNuggets allegedly followed her to a New York subway station and approached her with a gun, once again demanding the chicken nugget, the New York Daily News reported. The boy repeated his demand and the girl simply slapped the gun away.

The suspect was arrested the following day when the alleged victim reported the incident to the school. She also said that the boy showed his gun to another person on the train after the two boarded it. The police never located the gun used, however.