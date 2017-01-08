Quantcast

Federal workers worry about their jobs under Trump

Baltimore Sun

08 Jan 2017 at 21:27 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Miami (Fox News/screen grab)
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Miami (Fox News/screen grab)

Federal workers nationwide are bracing for reductions in head counts, civil service protections and salaries when President-elect Donald Trump and Congress turn their attention to government spending later this year. Trump, who ran on a promise to “drain the swamp,” has identified hiring freezes at most federal agencies as a top priority for his early days…

Jimmy Fallon hosts 2017 Golden Globes (Screen capture)
