Federal workers worry about their jobs under Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Federal workers nationwide are bracing for reductions in head counts, civil service protections and salaries when President-elect Donald Trump and Congress turn their attention to government spending later this year. Trump, who ran on a promise to “drain the swamp,” has identified hiring freezes at most federal agencies as a top priority for his early days…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion