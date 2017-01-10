‘Hahaha, wait, really?’: Moby mocks Trump after being asked to DJ at inauguration

David Ferguson 10 Jan 2017 at 11:00 ET

DJ and techno performer Moby responded with incredulity to an invitation to provide music for one of President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural balls.

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump…,” he said on Instagram, according to The Independent.

“Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” Moby went on. “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns… So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

The Independent noted that during the 2016 campaign, Moby — born Richard Melville Hall — called Trump an “actual psychopath” and was a vocal supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

For Billboard magazine, Moby composed a set list for inauguration night that included Rage Against the Machine, Billie Holiday’s performance of anti-lynching jazz standard “Strange Fruit,” the Clash’s “I’m So Bored with the USA” and Public Enemy’s hip hop anthem “Fight the Power.”

You can view the Instagram post, embedded below:

