Harper Collins pulling plagiarist Trump nominee Monica Crowley’s book from shelves

Former Fox News contributor and Trump appointee Monica Crowley (Shutterstock.com)

Harper Collins publishing said Fox News contributor and Trump transition team appointee Monica Crowley’s book “will no longer be available for purchase” until Crowley can make revisions.

Andrew Kaczynski of CNN’s KFiles announced Tuesday on Twitter that Crowley’s 2012 book — an anti-Obama screed titled What the (Bleep) Just Happened?: The Happy Warrior’s Guide to the Great American Comeback — has “reached the end of its natural sales cycle,” according to Harper Collins, “and will no longer be available for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material.”

BREAKING: @HarperCollins tells me Monic Crowley’s book is being taken down until revisions can be made. Story coming… pic.twitter.com/YAdmt5ZDEj — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 10, 2017

Kaczynski’s team found more than 50 separate instances of plagiarism in Crowley’s book.

“Sections of her book are repeatedly lifted from articles by National Review author Andrew C. McCarthy, who is a friend of Crowley’s,” Kaczynski said. “Lines in her book also match word-for-word the work of other columnists, including National Review’s Rich Lowry, Michelle Malkin, conservative economist Stephen Moore, Karl Rove, and Ramesh Ponnuru of Bloomberg View.”

Trump appointed Crowley as his nominee for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council on Dec. 15.

The Trump transition team so far has declined to comment about the matter.