Harper Collins pulling plagiarist Trump nominee Monica Crowley’s book from shelves

David Ferguson

10 Jan 2017 at 13:37 ET                   
Former Fox News contributor and Trump appointee Monica Crowley (Shutterstock.com)
Former Fox News contributor and Trump appointee Monica Crowley (Shutterstock.com)

Harper Collins publishing said Fox News contributor and Trump transition team appointee Monica Crowley’s book “will no longer be available for purchase” until Crowley can make revisions.

Andrew Kaczynski of CNN’s KFiles announced Tuesday on Twitter that Crowley’s 2012 book — an anti-Obama screed titled What the (Bleep) Just Happened?: The Happy Warrior’s Guide to the Great American Comeback — has “reached the end of its natural sales cycle,” according to Harper Collins, “and will no longer be available for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material.”

Kaczynski’s team found more than 50 separate instances of plagiarism in Crowley’s book.

“Sections of her book are repeatedly lifted from articles by National Review author Andrew C. McCarthy, who is a friend of Crowley’s,” Kaczynski said. “Lines in her book also match word-for-word the work of other columnists, including National Review’s Rich Lowry, Michelle Malkin, conservative economist Stephen Moore, Karl Rove, and Ramesh Ponnuru of Bloomberg View.”

Trump appointed Crowley as his nominee for senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council on Dec. 15.

The Trump transition team so far has declined to comment about the matter.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Conservative James O'Keefe during an interview on Fox Business (Screenshot)
