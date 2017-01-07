Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s how archivists and coders plan to stop censorship under Trump

National Memo

07 Jan 2017 at 09:21 ET                   
An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files
An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

Archivists, coders and other volunteers will gather on the sixth floor of the library at the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 13 and 14 to preserve federal data that they believe could be at risk after Donald Trump is sworn in. Their work, dubbed DataRefuge, is part of an effort that began with a tweet by…

About the Author
Paul Ryan speaks to CNN (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s the real reason Republicans hate food stamps
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+