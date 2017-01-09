Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Howard Dean rallies the Internet with plan to ‘destroy’ Breitbart — and it’s already working

David Edwards

09 Jan 2017 at 09:36 ET                   
Howard Dean (Photo: Wikipedia commons)
Howard Dean (Photo: Wikipedia commons)

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean (D) on Sunday called on progressives to help cripple Breitbart News’ business model with an aggressive and shrewd campaign of boycotting advertisers.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dean encouraged his followers to share a plan highlighted in a recent New York Times article titled “How to Destroy the Business Model of Breitbart and Fake News.”

According to the Times, a group called Sleeping Giants have been successful at forcing advertisers to blacklist Breitbart by taking screen shots of advertisements that appear next to hate speech on the conservative website. The group then uses the screen shots to shame the advertisers on social media.

The tactic has been surprisingly successful, according to Sleeping Giants. Zappos, 3M, Patagonia and Warby Parker have all reportedly pulled their ads. Conservatives threatened to boycott Kellogg’s after it became one of the first advertisers to ban Breitbart. But the company received unexpected public relations and sales benefits when people opposed to fake news started an effort to donate Kellogg’s products to soup kitchens.

Participatory Culture Foundation board member Nicholas Reville, who has coordinated with the Sleeping Giants group, told the Times that companies realize the importance of embracing diversity.

“You have to be inclusionary if you’re going to try to sell to a very large audience,” he explained.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Trump as Pepe the Frog
Next on Raw Story >
‘A new low for humankind’: Russian government uses racist trolls’ Pepe meme in official tweet
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+