‘I don’t want them to be afraid’: Michelle Obama tries to soothe kids scared to death of Trump

Michelle Obama makes a goodbye appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Screen cap).

Michelle Obama made a goodbye appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday evening, and she made an impassioned plea to young people to not be scared of Donald Trump’s impending presidency.

“Kids are my heart,” Obama said when asked about why she felt so emotional about saying goodbye as first lady. “When I think about the fact that some of them are afraid about what’s to come… What I said was, I don’t want them to be afraid.”

Obama expressed optimism that both America and the world are getting better, and encouraged people to look past the disturbing news on a given day to see the bigger picture.

“I want them to embrace the future and know that the world is getting better,” she said. “We have bumps in the road, we have ups and downs. But I want our kids to move forward, I don’t care where they come from, with strength and with hope.”

Watch Fallon’s full interview with Obama below.