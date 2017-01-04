‘I’m appalled, I’m embarrassed’: Ana Navarro shreds Trump for aligning himself with Assange over CIA

GOP consultant Ana Navarro -- CNN screenshot

GOP consultant and CNN commentator Ana Navarro ripped into Donald Trump on CNN Wednesday afternoon for choosing to align himself with Julian Assange over CIA officials who put their lives on the line for the U.S. everyday.

Along the way she also questioned whether the Republican Party was losing its soul.

After CNN counterterrorism analyst and former CIA official Philip Mudd thoroughly eviscerated Trump for trying to “humiliate” U.S. intelligence officials with his tweets, Navarro was asked by Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer for her take on the cold war between Trump and intel officials.

“They’ve long considered Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, to be an enemy of the United States for the information he’s disclosed undermining U.S. national security,” Blitzer asked. “Are you surprised to see some of these Republicans actually going out there and defending Wikileaks and Julian Assange?”

“I’m surprised, I’m saddened, I’m appalled and I’m embarrassed for them and for our party,” a seething Navarro replied. “I’m old enough to remember when Republicans knew that Putin is a thug, and when Republicans knew that Assange is a treasonous person who put national security at risk. I recommend that the president-elect go to the (CIA) headquarter in Langley and take a look at the wall that marks and commemorates every death. Many of them died defending our country anonymously.”

“There are stars there marking their deaths because their named can’t be revealed and this is just — you know, this is unacceptable,” she continued as she warmed up. “If you want to question the intelligence, he has every right, but do it behind closed doors. Do not do it in public. Do not have this spectacle. And to my Republican brethren and the elected officials, I say speak up because this is going to be on you – you cannot stay quiet. You can’t be a rubber stamp, you can’t look the other way. I’m thankful for Lindsey Graham, for John McCain and others on this issue. We have to go back to being the soul of the republican party and that we respect those people who put their lives on the line for the security of our country.”

