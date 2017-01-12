Internet crushes GOP lawmaker who demanded CNN reporter’s head for being ‘disrespectful’ to Trump

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX). (Facebook photo)

President-elect Donald Trump refused to call on a CNN reporter during his Wednesday morning press conference by declaring that the entire network was “fake news.”

Now Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) has gone a step further than Trump did and demanded that CNN fire reporter Jim Acosta for his purportedly “disrespectful” behavior toward the president-elect.

“The CNN reporter who was disruptive to the press briefing, & disrespectful to Trump-should be fired & prohibited from any press briefings,” Weber wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

Weber’s tweet comes as Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has continued to attack Acosta, while demanding that the reporter apologize for his supposed rude behavior.

Regardless of party, @acosta behavior was rude, inappropriate and disrespectful. He owes @realDonaldTrump and his colleagues an apology https://t.co/LnTkYam8IJ — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 12, 2017

Weber’s rant against Acosta was met with a flurry of criticism on social media, as users accused the congressman of working to undermine the First Amendment guarantee to free speech and a free press.

@TXRandy14 You should read the First Amendment. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 12, 2017

@TXRandy14 it's a press conference. The point is to be heard. Not wanting to answer a pointed Q doesn't equate to disrespect in asking — Curtis unNormalized (@cebsilver) January 12, 2017

@TXRandy14 Are you very dumb, very evil, or both? — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 12, 2017

@TXRandy14 no he shouldn't. Free press allows people to ask any questions even though Trump doesn't want to hear them. — Duder O'Malley (@duderomalley) January 12, 2017

@TXRandy14 Violating the First Amendment is odd for a party that wraps itself in the Constitution. — Corinne Marasco (@CorinneAM) January 12, 2017

@TXRandy14 Randy, for one, welcomes our new authoritarian overlords.https://t.co/iTT5u69kBB — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) January 12, 2017