Internet crushes GOP lawmaker who demanded CNN reporter’s head for being ‘disrespectful’ to Trump

Brad Reed

12 Jan 2017 at 10:58 ET                   
Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX). (Facebook photo)
President-elect Donald Trump refused to call on a CNN reporter during his Wednesday morning press conference by declaring that the entire network was “fake news.”

Now Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) has gone a step further than Trump did and demanded that CNN fire reporter Jim Acosta for his purportedly “disrespectful” behavior toward the president-elect.

“The CNN reporter who was disruptive to the press briefing, & disrespectful to Trump-should be fired & prohibited from any press briefings,” Weber wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

Weber’s tweet comes as Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has continued to attack Acosta, while demanding that the reporter apologize for his supposed rude behavior.

Weber’s rant against Acosta was met with a flurry of criticism on social media, as users accused the congressman of working to undermine the First Amendment guarantee to free speech and a free press.

 

Black students (Shutterstock)
