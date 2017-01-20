Internet mercilessly mocks Kellyanne Conway for wearing ‘Trump Revolutionary Wear’ to inauguration

Kellyanne Conway attends President Trump's inauguration (Screen cap).

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway wore a special outfit for President Trump’s inauguration on Friday — and the internet hasn’t stopped laughing about it for hours.

Conway’s outfit, which TMZ claims she describes as “Trump Revolutionary Wear,” is a red-white-and-blue getup that is meant to be somewhat reminiscent of Revolutionary War-era military uniforms.

CNN’s Hunter Schwarz notes that her coat is actually a $3,600 Gucci wool a-line coat — and CNN’s Kate Bennett writes that the coat was originally designed to pay tribute to the city of London, which isn’t exactly a place to celebrate the American Revolution.

Twitter, however, took one look at Kellyanne’s outfit and immediately started cracking jokes that compared Conway to a nutcracker, Paddington Bear, and a circus ringmaster.

Check out a sample of top reactions below.

Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit… who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/FBJYfCJrky — Kelly Tribble (@kellytribble) January 20, 2017

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway looking like one of the American Girl dolls from the revolutionary war. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/TBuY0Ffp9d — Brandon Pope ABC 57 (@BpopeTV) January 20, 2017

Who wore it better: Kellyanne Conway or Paddington Bear? pic.twitter.com/CP2M6fzLyD — Michael Hopper (@mhopp7) January 20, 2017

Nothing says "Presidential advisor" quite like dressing as the head stewardess for Patriot Airlines, circa 1966 pic.twitter.com/eXmq1ocQf6 — TBogg (@tbogg) January 20, 2017

I see #KellyAnneConway decided to wear the combo witch face and Shirley Temple outfit for her tap number. #EvilEmpire #TrumpInauguration — Mick (@mickdxb) January 20, 2017