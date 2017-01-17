Internet unleashes hilariously brutal mockery on Trump for whining low approval numbers are fake

President-elect Donald Trump seems to be setting a trend that when he doesn’t like the news about him he cries that it’s fake news. It certainly happened with the Russian hack story and #GoldenShowerGate.

A new CNN/ORC poll shows that Trump set a record for the lowest poll numbers (40 percent) for a president on Inauguration Day. According to the poll, only 14 percent of Democrats think that Trump will do well as president and only 4 percent think he’s handled the transition well.

In an Associated Press poll of young people, 52 percent of whites, 72 percent of Latinos, 66 percent of Asians and 70 percent of African-Americans think Trump will create more divisions.

Another shocking statistic released this week revealed that 74 percent of Americans want to see Trump’s tax returns.

Trump’s response was to cry foul.

The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Twitter unleashed a hilarious string of mockery for the incoming leader:

@owillis @realDonaldTrump President Obama won popular vote by 10 MILLION You'll never be half the man or President he is You're despised — Linda (@GoldieAZ) January 17, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump hillary got more votes than you. you will have to take that with you forever. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 17, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump When you need a little help to win the election pic.twitter.com/SoWwnZy3WE — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 17, 2017

Net favorables of world leaders in @CNN poll

Trudeau: +29

Merkel: +13

Trump: -9

Putin: -59

(lol. white people don't like you too) https://t.co/O0zdyElNbH — AAmom (@AVD911) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump and @HouseGOP are under fire🔥,and already proving they can't handle this much power(Senate& Exec Office). pic.twitter.com/YXiSWEA5KO — Lil' Kim Ms. G.O.A.T (@killerbee805) January 17, 2017

Seeing Trump supporters not believe the ORC poll because "fake news." pic.twitter.com/ToZHTJegT9 — Emilia🇺🇸 (@emnercessiann) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump and they'll all begin with the word "lowest" unless it is followed by the words "death rate." (2/2) — Danesh (@DaneshWasTaken) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Polls aren't rigged. You are truly despised. — RJ Palacio (@RJPalacio) January 17, 2017

It's so easy to play this game every time @realDonaldTrump tweets something. https://t.co/uvkfvZMmnN — John Bowman (@johnbowman) January 17, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Every morning an angry billionaire cries on twitter about his pathetic existence: pic.twitter.com/4HRyXkyXoQ — Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) January 17, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump It'll be ok. Just lighten up. Why are you always so angry in the morning? pic.twitter.com/IwpqlAIz4Z — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You mean the popular election that you lost by 3 million votes to Hillary on? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Your entire image and financial wealth is rigged. Release those tax returns, Don, I dare you. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 17, 2017

You can't just say everything that opposes you is rigged, @realDonaldTrump. You used that card earlier. – Founder, @TheOfficialPORP — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump and it might not be a good idea to throw the word 'rigged' about, you know, as it just reminds of Russian interference. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump People are already growing sick of you. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Everyone is lying that doesn't agree with Donald Trump or boost Donald Trump'a Ego. — Trey Pearson (@treypearson) January 17, 2017

@EmmaKennedy "I don't like to hear that so it's fake news!" pic.twitter.com/h4KQQgGVle — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Dude, real talk: you're our POTUS now. I accept it, but I need you to stop whining and start working. Be presidential FFS. — TJ Fixman (@TJFixman) January 17, 2017