Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner plan move to same DC neighborhood as the Obamas

Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (Grant Lamos IV-Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner will soon be moving to D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood, according to sources who spoke with the Washingtonian. The home, located at 2449 Tracy Pl, NW is just two blocks away from where the Obamas plan to move when they leave the White House in just a few weeks.

The reported future home of Trump and Kushner has six bedrooms and sold for $5.5 million on Dec. 22, though it remains unclear whether the couple purchased the home, or if they plan to rent it from the buyer.

Trump and Kushner were looking at homes in D.C. in early December, as CNN reported at the time, leaving some to wonder whether they would be playing an active role in the Trump administration.

The president-elect has already made clear he would “love” to have Ivanka and Kushner working with his administration, according to the Hill. However, it is unclear in what capacity and whether the couple could legally join the Trump White House due to nepotism laws.

Trump’s transition has been clouded by questions of a conflict of interest over his children’s involvement in his transition and their possible leadership roles managing his businesses.