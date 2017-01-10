‘Keep laughing, sp*c!’: Unhinged woman stalks Hispanic neighbor while screaming about ‘Spanish privilege’

48-year-old Sandra Jametski, who followed her neighbor's car and yelled at them about 'Spanish privilege' (Screen cap).

A resident of White Center, Wash. has been arrested after she broadcast a video of herself tailing her Hispanic neighbors’ car and screaming at them about their ethnicity.

The Seattle Times reports that 48-year-old Sandra Jametski has been charged with a hate crime after she followed around her neighbors in their car and ranted about their Hispanic heritage in a video that was streamed over Facebook Live.

“This is America — we don’t drive like that here!” Jametski shouts in the video, which was originally posted this past November. “We don’t drive like you’re in Mexico, lady!”

As she followed her neighbors, she tried to deduce where they sent their kids to school — and vowed to get them into trouble by reporting their parents’ behavior to the school’s principal.

“Oh, this must be where her kids go to school — in the privileged area,” she said at one point. “So they don’t go to White Center, they go to the fricking private school. Oh, we’re going to fix this real fricking quick, because if these kids go to private school, if these kids go to this school right here, I’m going to enjoy this, because I know the f*cking principal!”

She then got out of her car and accosted her neighbor, who was standing in the school’s parking lot.

“I went to this school!” she shouted at him. “You have no freaking right to go to this school! You don’t even have a right to be in this country… Keep laughing, sp*c, because I’m going to be standing right here when your son comes out of school!”

Jametski said she originally became upset with her neighbors after they allegedly got into a car accident with her last year while they were teaching their son how to drive.

Later in the video, Jametski complained about being “encased by Spanish people all around me,” and railed against the “Spanish privilege” that purportedly lets them get away with committing crimes.

Interestingly, Jametski is not at all a supporter of Donald Trump, despite her harsh language against her Hispanic neighbors that echoed Trump’s declaration that Mexico is intentionally sending “rapists” illegally into the country. The day after the election, she posted a video saying that she wanted to flee the country because Trump had been elected.

“I’m not going to live in a country where this f*cker is our president,” she said. “You f*cking elected this f*cker?”

Jametski is being held on $500,000 bail, which the Seattle Times notes is due to her “criminal history that includes convictions for second-degree assault and driving under the influence.”

Watch the original video of Jametski berating her Hispanic neighbors below.