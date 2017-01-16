Kellyanne Conway: Trump was right to attack John Lewis because ‘everyone is gunning for us’

Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC -- (MSNBC screen grab)

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway pushed back against complaints over president-elect attacking civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), saying the Trump presidency is now the “walking wounded” and should be allowed to respond.

Appearing on MSNBC with host Greta Van Susteren, Conway grew defensive when the host pressed her to address Trump’s inability to let criticism slide.

“The problem is, sometimes it’s not about being right or who is to blame or something,” Van Susteren lectured. “I’m just wondering, as we try to come together on this very important day, and in light of the fact that Congressman Lewis spoke first and shouldn’t have said illegitimate, it would be a good gesture by one of them that maybe we can resolve this for the rest of us?”

Conway claimed Trump “would welcome a call from Congressman Lewis as well,” before mentioning that Trump met with Martin Luther King III at Trump Tower on Monday.

“At the same time, you know Greta, it’s a lot,” Conway continued. “If you work at the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, the Trump White House, it’s like being the walking wounded, right? Everybody’s always gunning for us and we’re supposed to look the other way at all times?”

“This man [Trump] was elected fairly and squarely. He is everyone’s president. He’s a legitimate president. You know who agrees with that? Barack Obama agrees with that, Hillary Clinton agrees with that,” Conway concluded.

Watch the video below via MSNBC: