Kellyanne Conway won’t deny Trump surrogates met with Russia but disputes new report as ‘crap’

Kellyanne Conway denounced reports about Donald Trump being compromised by Russia but stopped just short of denying them.

Trump’s senior advisor and former campaign manager appeared Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America,” where she described the reports as “unsubstantiated, uncorroborated.”

Buzzfeed posted what was purported to be a 35-page dossier presented to both Trump and President Barack Obama detailing a former British intelligence officer’s claims about Russia gathering compromising information about the president-elect.

“This is a report from the internet, not from the intelligence community, these 35 pages rife with misspellings completely unverified,” Conway said.

Conway said reporters could not prove the dossier was presented to the president and president-elect, because she said officials were not supposed to comment on classified intelligence briefings.

“I don’t even think this is fake news,” she said. “I think it’s just fake. I would take the news word right out of it.”

She sidestepped an opportunity to categorically deny that any of Trump’s associates met with Russian officials during the campaign.

“I certainly didn’t,” Conway said. “I wasn’t talking to Moscow — I was talking to people in Macomb County, Michigan. That’s how we won.”

The dossier claims Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, met in August with Russian officials in the Czech Republic, which the attorney and Conway both denied.

“I was with Michael Cohen last night, and the president-elect and other advisors,” she said. “Michael Cohen has never been to Prague — we looked at his passport. He was at USC with his son, meeting with a baseball coach there, when this quote ‘dossier’ — very weighty, important-sounding word that I would also push back on. It’s an internet report, there’s a lot of crap on the internet, as we all know. He was in California, not in Moscow, not in Prague.”

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked her again if anyone from the Trump campaign had met with Russian officials, and she offered a qualified denial.

“That is our understanding, absolutely,” Conway said. “There would be no reason to, there would be no reason for us to. It’s not how we won this campaign.

“It had nothing to do with Donald Trump’s historic win, and, frankly, it has nothing to do with why Hillary Clinton lost,” she continued. “Vladimir Putin didn’t discourage her from competing more in Wisconsin and Michigan — her campaign spent more money in Georgia and Arizona than they did in Michigan and Wisconsin. That should haunt them, and this nonsense from the internet does not bother us.”