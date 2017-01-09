Quantcast

‘KKK calls them robes not dresses FYI’: Internet mocks Trump for lying about DC dress shops selling out

Erin Corbett

09 Jan 2017 at 17:04 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to KSNV (screen grab)

President-elect Donald Trump wasn’t happy about Meryl Streep’s speech about him at Sunday night’s Golden Globes after she suggested that the Hollywood community was threatened by Trump’s impending authoritarian regime.

After a tweetstorm about the actress, the president-elect spoke with the New York Times on Monday morning. Despite the attacks he faced from “liberal movie people,” Trump reassured the Times, “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars.”

He added, “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.” However, the president-elect’s comment proved false: There are still dresses in D.C.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.

