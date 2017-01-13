‘Lady liberty isn’t black. That simple’: Conservatives cry bitter tears over commemorative $100 coin

American Liberty 225th Anniversary gold coin (US Mint)

The U.S. Mint is unveiling a commemorative $100 gold coin that depicts Liberty as a black woman — and conservatives are predictably freaking out.

The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin, which will be released April 6, shows the year of the mint’s founding, 1792, and the woman’s head in profile, reported the Associated Press.

The mint said the coins were intended to reflect “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States,” and others in a series of 24-karat gold coins will feature designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans.

The news was greeted with howls of outrage from online racists.

@AP The discrimination of white people by the @obama administration continues — DeplorableTony Armas (@Tarmas55) January 13, 2017

@AP doubt lady liberty talks at top volume in movie theatres — Chad Groves (@ChadGroves10) January 13, 2017

@AP That's fine. But if they do one with a Latina on it, it better come with papers… — IT Slave (@TheITSlave) January 13, 2017

@AP I'm surprised that it's not a MUSLIM. — WALLTOWN NEWS (@DennisKeithRic2) January 13, 2017

@AP I bet if it was a white man on the coin the left would come unglued. Cry babies — Jeremy (@ForRealJeremy) January 13, 2017

@AP looks manly to me. She doesn't even look womanly. I saw a guy that looked like that yesterday. — b (@brentyoung0210) January 13, 2017

@AP this administration doing everything to change history,including changing Lady Liberty from what the French sent us. Pathetic racism! — David S Handler (@davidradiowntp) January 13, 2017

@AP all Dems

"I got it! Why don't we make a race issue out of whose face is printed on US coins!!!"you — Deplorable Eric 🇺🇸 (@deplorable_eric) January 13, 2017

@AP i wouldnt pay a dime for it. This proves that the Obama's are racist. — Drg (@drg9766) January 13, 2017