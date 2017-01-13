Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Lady liberty isn’t black. That simple’: Conservatives cry bitter tears over commemorative $100 coin

Travis Gettys

13 Jan 2017 at 11:40 ET                   
American Liberty 225th Anniversary gold coin (US Mint)
American Liberty 225th Anniversary gold coin (US Mint)

The U.S. Mint is unveiling a commemorative $100 gold coin that depicts Liberty as a black woman — and conservatives are predictably freaking out.

The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin, which will be released April 6, shows the year of the mint’s founding, 1792, and the woman’s head in profile, reported the Associated Press.

The mint said the coins were intended to reflect “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States,” and others in a series of 24-karat gold coins will feature designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans.

The news was greeted with howls of outrage from online racists.

About the Author
Washington Post columnist and author David Ignatius (Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC broadcast abruptly freezes and repeats the word ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ over and over
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+