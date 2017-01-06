‘Liberal Redneck’ says goodbye to Obama — a master at ‘pissing off sh*tty white people’

Trae Crowder (Facebook)

Trae Crowder, “The Liberal Redneck,” took a break from “sh*tting (his) pants in abject terror” over Donald Trump to appreciate the outgoing president, Barack Obama.

Crowder admits he liked Obama, “everybody’s gun-hating Muslim from Kenya,” from the beginning.

“I loved his message, his ideas — he was different, he was young, he was cool, he was funny,” Crowder said. “Most importantly of all, to me, he was an unparalleled expert at pissing off sh*tty white people.”

Crowder considers himself a connoisseur of the art of pissing off sh*tty white people, saying he likes to sit around in a Colin Kaepernick jersey listening to the Dixie Chicks and watching YouTube videos of Tim Tebow’s failures.

“When it comes to pissing off sh*tty white people, Barack Hussein Obama is a first-ballot hall-of-famer,” Crowder said. “He changed the game. Ain’t nobody done it like he done it — nobody.”

Crowder said Obama could have gone to his nearest Starbucks and wished someone a happy holiday, or even recorded an anti-police rap album — but he aimed higher.

“He simply ascended to the most powerful office on Planet Earth and approached that position with boundless class, respect and efficacy,” Crowder said. “And he did all that while being black.”

Crowder admitted that Obama wasn’t perfect, but he was confident that history would judge him favorably — especially compared to the “sentient tire fires that bookended him.”

“Going from Bush to Obama to Trump is like having leukemia, it goes into remission, and then you get back in the gym and slowly but surely, over years and years, you build your strength back up, you’re putting weight on, you’re getting healthy and everything, and right when everything is going good, you can almost see your abs, you get hit by a f*cking truck made out of turds,” he said. “You get run over by a turd truck, that’s how this feels.”

He admits “sh*tty” white people like Trump because he infuriates liberals, but he said there’s a difference.

“For me, Obama pissing y’all off is just the cherry on top of a pretty legit sundae,” Crowder said. “For you, the cherry’s the whole goddamn meal. And eating nothing but sundae cherries might seem whimsical and fun for a little while, but eventually your f*cking foot’s going to fall off.”