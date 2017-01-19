LISTEN: Rudy Giuliani told a 9/11 sex joke at Trump Inauguration lunch

Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Wikipedia)

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani began an inauguration lunch Thursday with an off-color sex joke about a 9/11 firefighter.

The close advisor to Donald Trump was speaking at the Four Seasons in Washington for a $350 per plate lunch when he told a story about a ride he took with former President George W. Bush just days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, The Intercept reported.

“In the same car with me was my fire commissioner, Tom Van Essen,” Giuliani told the crowd. “And Tom had lost what turned out to be 343 firefighters. And President Bush recognized him from seeing him on television the prior two days. And he leaned over to Tom, grabbed his arm, and said to him, ‘Tom, I’m so sorry. How are things going?’ Tom looked at him and said, ‘Much better now. My wife came home last night and I got lucky.’”

Giuliani went on to call the joke “locker room talk,” the familiar phrase Trump used to describe his comment that he can “grab ’em by the p*ssy” because he’s a celebrity.

“President Bush remembered that so well that when he saw Tom three weeks later at a firehouse dinner, he came up to him and said, ‘Tom, are you still getting lucky?’ And Tom said, ‘No, it’s worn out,’” Giuliani closed.

Listen to the audio of the “joke” below: