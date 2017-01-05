Massachusetts Dem Rep says she’s boycotting inauguration of ‘bigoted, misogynist, anti-Semitic, racist’ Trump

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA (https://katherineclark.house.gov/index.cfm/home)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA) says she will not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump because she doesn’t want to “normalize” the “bigoted, misogynist, anti-Semitic, and racist” things he has said.

TheHill.com reported Thursday on a Boston Globe report that Clark is the one Democratic elected official from Massachusetts who has chosen to boycott the inauguration.

“I support the peaceful transition of power, but I don’t feel that I need to attend the pageantry associated with and for this President,” Clark said.

Citing respect for the office of the president, other Democrats from across the nation have agreed to attend Trump’s instatement to office. So far only Clark and Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez have refused to attend.

“People will come to different decisions,” Clark said. “But there is nothing about this presidency and his rejection about his core American values that I want to normalize.”