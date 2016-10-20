Massive ice shelf fracture forces closure of Antarctic research station
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Lola Gayle, STEAM Register Whether it’s due to natural causes or man-made global warming, it appears that Antarctica is undergoing a major upheaval of sorts. For example, a massive rift was discovered in Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf in December 2016. A further warning was issued this month that an iceberg – predicted to be one…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion