Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black people ‘chimps’ and women ‘dried up c*nts’

Mayor Jim Fouts

Mayor Jim Fouts of Warren, Michigan came under fire on Monday after audio surfaced of him allegedly using disparaging remarks against African-Americans and women.

In recordings obtained by Motor City Muckraker, Fouts reportedly uses the N-word and refers to older women as “dried-up c*nts.”

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees,” the voice says in one recording. “I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps.”

In one piece of audio, the 74-year-old mayor allegedly explains that he does not date older women.

“Think I want to date a f*cking 60-year-old hag?” Fouts opines. “F*ck that shit. I’m not interested in any old ugly hag. I think after a certain age they are dried up, washed up burned out.”

The comments about women become more graphic in another recording.

“They are pussies when they are young,” he says. “And when they get older, they’re just mean, hateful dried-up c*nts.”

In December, Flouts was fired from his weekly show on 910AM Radio Superstation after his voice was caught on tape saying disabled people “aren’t even human beings.”

The mayor is on record insisting that one of his critics, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, faked the recordings.

“This recording was not me! (he has the expertise available to him to electronically engineer it),” Fouts wrote in a December Facebook post. “This is a PHONY tape.”

