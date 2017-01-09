Quantcast

Mom says ‘hanged’ black puppet was actually a Lebron James tribute

09 Jan 2017 at 13:23 ET                   
Dummy found hanging at Johnson High School (Facebook)

CLARK — A woman who identified herself as the mother of a Clark high school student said a black puppet hanging by a string around its neck is a school project that was misinterpreted by the visiting Plainfield High School basketball team as a hateful depiction of a lynching, according to a report on NJ1015.com. The…

