‘No one can listen to that much bullsh*t’: Internet rips Trump’s gripe that NBC cut Conway’s airtime

President-elect Donald Trump was not a happy camper Sunday morning after a 10-minute interview with former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was condensed down to just one minute.

As is her custom, Conway made the cable show rounds on Sunday morning where she is generally is known for deflecting questions and somehow always turning every conversation into a discussion about Hillary Clinton.

Pressed for time to talk about other issues, Meet The Press producers cut Conway’s segment down to one minute which infuriated Trump.

“Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

As is their custom, Twitter commenters took Trump to the woodshed for whining about the media. Again.

A sampling below:

.@realDonaldTrump It isn't dishonest to trim content if the content itself isn't particularly honest, Donald. Let's consider both sides. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @MeetThePress @chucktodd No one can listen to that much bullshit for 10 minutes. That's why. — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) January 8, 2017

If cable news booked random women on the street they would know more about what Trump is up to than Kellyanne Conway — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2017

.@bessbell .@realDonaldTrump or simply do a press conference. Democracy protects press, they don't vilify it. Lead, don't shout. — Benner (@Benner7) January 8, 2017

@bessbell @realDonaldTrump Has he watched one of her "spin the top" interviews before? Her interview with Cuomo was a liepalooza fest — RGB (@serpico1109) January 8, 2017