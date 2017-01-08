Quantcast

‘No one can listen to that much bullsh*t’: Internet rips Trump’s gripe that NBC cut Conway’s airtime

Tom Boggioni

08 Jan 2017 at 13:27 ET                   
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts during the third and final debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (not pictured) at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President-elect Donald Trump was not a happy camper Sunday morning after a 10-minute interview with former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was condensed down to just one minute.

As is her custom, Conway made the cable show rounds on Sunday morning where she is generally is known for deflecting questions and somehow always turning every conversation into a discussion about Hillary Clinton.

Pressed for time to talk about other issues, Meet The Press producers cut Conway’s segment down to one minute which infuriated Trump.

“Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

As is their custom, Twitter commenters took Trump to the woodshed for whining about the media. Again.

A sampling below:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego.
