Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama leaves office with longest job growth streak in over 75 years

Eric W. Dolan

06 Jan 2017 at 09:27 ET                   
US President Barack Obama holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos on September 8, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)
US President Barack Obama holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos on September 8, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

The U.S. economy added new jobs in December, according to government data released on Friday, marking 75 straight months of job growth.

The closely watched jobs report, the final to be issued by the Labor Department during President Barack Obama’s term, showed the U.S. economy added 156,000 new jobs last month.

“Indeed, for all his criticism of Mr. Obama’s economic stewardship during the campaign, [President-elect Donald] Trump inherits an economy that is fundamentally solid,” the New York Times said.

The Washington Post reported that the growth in jobs was “the most extended streak the country has seen since 1939.”

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Trump voter Bob Ruscoe tells CNN he hopes Trump doesn't kill Obamacare (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
It’s ‘taken worry away’: Trump voter says he hopes Trump doesn’t take away his Obamacare
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+