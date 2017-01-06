Obama leaves office with longest job growth streak in over 75 years

US President Barack Obama holds a press conference following the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos on September 8, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

The U.S. economy added new jobs in December, according to government data released on Friday, marking 75 straight months of job growth.

The closely watched jobs report, the final to be issued by the Labor Department during President Barack Obama’s term, showed the U.S. economy added 156,000 new jobs last month.

“Indeed, for all his criticism of Mr. Obama’s economic stewardship during the campaign, [President-elect Donald] Trump inherits an economy that is fundamentally solid,” the New York Times said.

The Washington Post reported that the growth in jobs was “the most extended streak the country has seen since 1939.”