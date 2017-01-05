Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’
Conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham demanded an apology from President Barack Obama for the brutal attack on a disabled white man by four black assailants.
“Will @POTUS denounce the beating of a white disabled man by black youth while they screamed ‘f— Trump’ & ‘f— white ppl’?” Ingraham asked on her Twitter account.
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, which police are investigating as a hate crime.
Ingraham’s social media followers reacted to her provocative tweet in predictable fashion.
@KarenMKunkle @IngrahamAngle @POTUS Disgusting! Why can't Trump sworn in right NOW? He would put this nonsense to an end!!!
— Bradin B. Winterward (@BradinW) January 5, 2017
@IngrahamAngle @POTUS Never, ever. Obama thinks the white man is "the problem" and likely did something to deserve the beating.
— T M Williams (@willyumsT) January 5, 2017
@IngrahamAngle @POTUS No. his inaction speaks volumes.
— Jerome Wyrobek (@Soonerthanwyro) January 5, 2017
@IngrahamAngle @POTUS of course he won't he is the cause of all this black violence worst during his presidency!
— maria dina (@mariedinao) January 5, 2017
@IngrahamAngle @PrisonPlanet @POTUS you'll never hear "that could've been my son in Chicago" he's only interested in demonizing white ppl
— Nixon (@NIXONsounds) January 5, 2017
@IngrahamAngle @POTUS pic.twitter.com/39ukeAQ7AL
— KALMAN (@snutailgater) January 5, 2017