Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’

Travis Gettys

05 Jan 2017 at 07:57 ET                   
Laura Ingraham speaks to ABC News (screen grab)
Conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham demanded an apology from President Barack Obama for the brutal attack on a disabled white man by four black assailants.

“Will @POTUS denounce the beating of a white disabled man by black youth while they screamed ‘f— Trump’ & ‘f— white ppl’?” Ingraham asked on her Twitter account.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, which police are investigating as a hate crime.

Ingraham’s social media followers reacted to her provocative tweet in predictable fashion.

