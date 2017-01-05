Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’

Laura Ingraham speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

Conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham demanded an apology from President Barack Obama for the brutal attack on a disabled white man by four black assailants.

“Will @POTUS denounce the beating of a white disabled man by black youth while they screamed ‘f— Trump’ & ‘f— white ppl’?” Ingraham asked on her Twitter account.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, which police are investigating as a hate crime.

Ingraham’s social media followers reacted to her provocative tweet in predictable fashion.

@KarenMKunkle @IngrahamAngle @POTUS Disgusting! Why can't Trump sworn in right NOW? He would put this nonsense to an end!!! — Bradin B. Winterward (@BradinW) January 5, 2017

@IngrahamAngle @POTUS Never, ever. Obama thinks the white man is "the problem" and likely did something to deserve the beating. — T M Williams (@willyumsT) January 5, 2017

@IngrahamAngle @POTUS of course he won't he is the cause of all this black violence worst during his presidency! — maria dina (@mariedinao) January 5, 2017