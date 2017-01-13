Paul Anka bows out of Trump inauguration to spend the day with his son

Paul Anka (Photo: Wikipedia)

After news broke this week that Paul Anka would be singing his version of “My Way” at the inauguration of Donald Trump, the former pop star has now said that he will not be attending.

TMZ reports that Anka pulled out of doing it not for political reasons but because of family concerns.

“I’ve been in a custody battle for two years for my son Ethan,” Anka said on video. “We have a new schedule now and we’re unable to do it.”

He explained that the reason he intended to do the performance was out of respect for the office, never for political reasons.

When asked if his politics match Trump, Anka said, “you’ve got a better chance getting a sunrise past a rooster.”

See the full video below: