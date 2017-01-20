Redesigned White House website plugs Melania Trump’s QVC jewelry line

A screen capture of Melania Trump's QVC page advertising her jewelry line

The newly redesigned WhiteHouse.gov website may omit any mention of climate change, civil rights or LGBTQ equality, but it does throw in a plug for First Lady Melania Trump’s line of jewelry for QVC.

According to Fast Company, the First Lady’s homepage touts her modeling career, her “penchant and passion for the arts, architecture, design, fashion and beauty” and her jewelry collection for the QVC — “Quality, Value and Convenience” — home shopping network.

“Melania is also a successful entrepreneur,” reads her bio. “In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, ‘Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry,’ on QVC.”

In a 2012 appearance on the QVC network, Mrs. Trump said, “It’s my passion for beauty and fashion to design something for women across the country that they could have fun with — something that they could afford that you could easily buy on QVC –and really special pieces that you could wear from morning until night.”

Watch video about this story, embedded below: