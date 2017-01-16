Rep. John Lewis shares powerful tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘He gave his life for us’

Martin Luther King Jr., Rep. John Lewis (The AP/ YouTube)

Georgia Rep. John Lewis shared a touching tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday morning in a series of tweets. The 76-year-old Congressman, who is also a Civil Rights hero started with, “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my friend, my mentor; he was like a big brother.”

Lewis has most recently made headlines over a feud with President-elect Donald Trump who took to his own Twitter over the weekend calling on Rep. Lewis to fix and help his own district.

Trump lashed out after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of the president-elect, who also wrote that Rep. Lewis “should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.,” adding “I can use all the help I can get!”

The Georgia Congressman shared on Monday that Dr. King “taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my friend, my mentor; he was like a big brother. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

Dr. King taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being. He was the moral compass of our nation. #IHaveADream — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

He gave his life for us. pic.twitter.com/tKtk0fvY6J — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017