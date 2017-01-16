Quantcast

Rep. John Lewis shares powerful tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘He gave his life for us’

Erin Corbett

16 Jan 2017 at 11:08 ET                   
Martin Luther King Jr., Rep. John Lewis (The AP/ YouTube)
Georgia Rep. John Lewis shared a touching tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday morning in a series of tweets. The 76-year-old Congressman, who is also a Civil Rights hero started with, “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my friend, my mentor; he was like a big brother.”

Lewis has most recently made headlines over a feud with President-elect Donald Trump who took to his own Twitter over the weekend calling on Rep. Lewis to fix and help his own district.

Trump lashed out after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of the president-elect, who also wrote that Rep. Lewis “should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.,” adding “I can use all the help I can get!”

The Georgia Congressman shared on Monday that Dr. King “taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being.”

 

Congressman John Lewis (Tony Powell/Wikimedia Commons)
