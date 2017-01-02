Rosie O’Donnell takes repeated shots at Trump — ‘the world’s worst human’

Rosie O’Donnell poked at her longtime nemesis, President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of New Year’s Day tweets.

The former co-host of “The View” posted a link to a CNN report on Trump’s biographer being kicked out of a Trump-owned golf course — which O’Donnell said was a sign of his mental instability, reported Mediaite.

DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

She then called the president-elect “mentally ill” and linked to another article about an artist who wrote Trump’s insults against women on partially nude women and photographed them.

O’Donnell replied to one of her followers, who linked to a story offering examples of Trump’s racism, and described her nemesis as “the world’s worst human.”

Trump, who revived his decade-old feud with O’Donnell during a presidential debate, has not yet responded to the critical tweets.