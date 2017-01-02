Rosie O’Donnell takes repeated shots at Trump — ‘the world’s worst human’
Rosie O’Donnell poked at her longtime nemesis, President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of New Year’s Day tweets.
The former co-host of “The View” posted a link to a CNN report on Trump’s biographer being kicked out of a Trump-owned golf course — which O’Donnell said was a sign of his mental instability, reported Mediaite.
DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du
LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017
She then called the president-elect “mentally ill” and linked to another article about an artist who wrote Trump’s insults against women on partially nude women and photographed them.
DT IS MENTALLY ILL – https://t.co/BteaQgsUxJ via @kassyapple #RESIST #FOCUS
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 2, 2017
O’Donnell replied to one of her followers, who linked to a story offering examples of Trump’s racism, and described her nemesis as “the world’s worst human.”
THE IS THE WORLDS WORST HUMAN #RESISTANCE #Focus https://t.co/o7UZHdvmqn
— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 2, 2017
Trump, who revived his decade-old feud with O’Donnell during a presidential debate, has not yet responded to the critical tweets.