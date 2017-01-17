‘Save our healthcare!’: Obamacare-hating GOP lawmaker’s speech drowned out by protesters at MLK rally

Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Facebook)

Washington GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was interrupted while giving a speech at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally as protestors demanded the GOP save the Affordable Care Act, Talking Points Memo reported.

“Save our health care,” protestors chanted at McMorris Rodgers as she discussed the “change and progress” being made in Washington. Local news station KXLY reported one protestor called her a “liar,” and another called her a “hypocrite.”

McMorris Rodgers has been vocal in the past about her support for the Obamacare repeal. She said in a statement, “No one who has coverage because of Obamacare today, will lose that coverage the day it’s repealed — we’re committed to a smooth and stable transition for those currently receiving care.”

However, the GOP has not been clear about what a replacement plan looks like. A January 2017 report from the Congressional Budget Office projects that repealing portions of the Affordable Care Act would result in an increase of at least 18 million people without insurance.

In a statement following Monday’s rally, a spokesperson for McMorris Rodgers told KXLY:

The Congresswoman looks forward to keeping the lines of communication open when discussing how to ensure a smooth and stable transition out of Obamacare to put in place a 21st Century health care system.

During Monday’s event, McMorris Rodgers was talking about unity and how she intends to represent and advocate for her district. One individual in the crowd can be heard shouting “Bullshit!” That’s when McMorris Rodgers was booed and drowned out by chants to save access to affordable healthcare.

See below for footage of Monday’s protest.