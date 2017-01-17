Seth Meyers nails Trump for insulting John Lewis’ district — after trying to build $300 million tower there

This is how Donald Trump came to be (Screen capture)

Elections are stressful times, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers explained Monday. Most want to take the time after the big day to relax, “listen to some smooth jazz” and happily transition into the Inauguration celebrations. That doesn’t apply to President-elect Donald Trump, however.

“Instead, the Trump transition is like listening to a spooky version of ‘Pop Goes the Weasel’ that you hear in a horror movie,” Meyers explained.

Meyers said that Democrats have been frustrated with the news that Russians did attempt to have an impact on the election and favored Trump. Meyers said that it was understandable that Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) would go on television saying that he didn’t feel like Trump was a legitimate president due to Russian interference.

His comments caused the president-elect to have a Twitter meltdown. He accused the civil rights icon of being “all talk and no action” and then attacked his district for being a terrible crime-infested, economic hellscape.

“All talk, no action?” Meyers asked, shocked. “John Lewis was getting beaten by police for protesting for voting rights, while you were starting your first failed business.”

Meyers also called out Trump for a racist assumption that Lewis’ district was “crime-infested and falling apart.” That wasn’t Trump’s take in 2006, when he wanted to build a $300 million condo tower there. Meyers cited an interview in which Trump said, “It’s a great location and a great city. I’ve loved Atlanta for years.”

“I guess I’m not surprised,” Meyers said. “Trump changes positions more often than a porn star with a bad back.”

Meyers noted, as usual Vice President-elect Mike Pence was sent in to clean up the mess. In a late night tweet, Trump said he hopes he can work with Lewis to bring prosperity and better schools. He then went on the Sunday morning talk shows and cited that tweet.

“So, Trump says, ‘go f*ck yourself’ and Pence says, ‘No, he’s just inviting you to engage in some constructive self-love,'” Meyers said.

In the end, Meyers cited Ben Carson’s latest hearing in which he was questioned by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). During the questioning, Carson explained, “It will not be my intention to do anything to benefit any — any American.”

“I think that’s the closest we’re going to get to a mission statement from the Trump administration,” he closed.

See the full video below: